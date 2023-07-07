Thousands expected at kick-off Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Parade Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Officials said they're expecting anywhere from 8,000 to 15,000 people Saturday morning for the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo kick-off parade in Downtown Colorado Springs.

The parade begins at 11 a.m., but organizers encourage people to claim their spot on the street around 10:15 a.m. or 10:30 a.m.

The parade will follow the normal parade route, starting at Saint Vrain and North Tejon and ending at Vermijo, by the Pikes Peak Center for Performing Arts.

The Pikes Peak Range Riders will be in the parade along with floats, bands, and dancers.

For the lil' tykes, there will be the "Lil' Cowpoke Stick Races" at 10 a.m. You can bring your own stick horse, or your child can borrow one at the parade.

The parade is all in preparation for The Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo on Tuesday, July 11.