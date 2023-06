The 101st running of the Pikes Peak Hill Climb was historic.

Two racers, Robin Shute (who won the race) and Romain Dumas finished with the third, and fourth fastest times in the history of the race, respectively.

Shute wins the race for the fourth time in five years. For Shute personally, it's his fourth straight win, as he skipped the 2020 pandemic race.

KRDO photojournalist Sam Page captured the sounds from the summit.