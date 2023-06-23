Pueblo Chemical Depot completes destruction of chemical weapons stockpile

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The final munition in the chemical weapons stockpiles at the U.S. Army Pueblo Chemical Depot has been destroyed.

According to the Army, the chemical weapons stockpiles destruction was safely completed at the Pueblo Static Detonation Chamber complex on June 22, 2023.

Since destruction operations began in 2015, more than 2,613 tons of mustard agent have been destroyed at the depot in Pueblo.

