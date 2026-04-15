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Tracking fire danger today, Friday storm

what to expect
KRDO
By
Published 5:39 AM

TODAY: We're mostly dry Wednesday but temps stay cooler in the 60s and 70s. Fire danger is still a concern given the dry conditions, although winds will likely just be breezy.

EXTENDED: We warm up a few degrees Thursday to the 70s in Colorado Springs and near-80s in Pueblo with gusty winds and more fire danger ahead of more active weather Friday into early Saturday. We're monitoring snow chances in the Pikes Peak Region, with our latest models showing most impacts will be Friday. We're expecting several inches of snow across our local mountain towns, but very light accumulations in the Colorado Springs area if any. This forecast could be tweaked as the storm moves in over the next couple days, so stay tuned!

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Julia Donovan

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