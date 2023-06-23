Additional arrest made in Denver shooting that injured 10 after Nuggets NBA Finals win

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - Friday, Denver Police arrested a third suspect in a shooting that left ten people injured after the Denver Nuggets won the NBA Finals on June 12.

According to the Denver Police Department, dozens of officers heard shots fired just after 12:30 a.m. on June 13. Once at the scene, police found ten people injured in the 2000 block of Market St., not far from Coors Field.

One of the people injured was one of the suspects, 22-year-old Ricardo Vasquez. He tried running from the scene but was eventually caught by police. He was arrested for investigation of Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

In a nearby vehicle, police arrested 33-year-old Raoul Jones for investigation of Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender.

According to DPD, investigators believe the shooting and the celebration over the NBA Finals win were unrelated. Police believe the primary reason for the gathering involving the suspects was a drug deal.

Now, DPD said an additional arrest has been made. Friday, Kenneth Blakely was arrested. He's being held for Investigation of Attempted First Degree Murder.