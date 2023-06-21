Caught on Cam: Thousands of Dollars Stolen from Veterans Facility in Penrose

PENROSE, Colo. (KRDO)-- Tuesday morning just after 3 a.m., the Penrose Veterans of Foreign Wars post (VFW) was broken into, according to Fremont County Sheriff's Office (FCSO).

The VFW is a safe space for veterans to get support and socialize with other service members who can relate to similar experiences. The organization also helps veterans experiencing homelessness.

The suspect stole roughly $2,500 from a pull tabs gambling machine and damaged the machine that's estimated to cost around $6,000, according to the FCSO.

Jim Sheridan, the post commander of 2778, said the pull tab machine was old and he does not know if they make the same model anymore. He said a newer pull tab machine could cost as much as $15,000.

Sheridan said the stolen money was supposed to be used to help homeless vets get back on their feet.

"If they need any clothing or housing or gas or something of that nature for our homeless vets or families," said Sheridan.

The FCSO said the suspect may have stolen some alcohol as well. Sheridan said it cost about $1,800 to fix the door suspect damaged and get new locks.

Surveillance video provided by the VFW shows a person wearing a hoodie, gloves, and a mask over his head. The car the person drove appears to be a Dual Cab Ford F350 or F450. The truck is silver or tan.

Deputies said they are investigating a suspect, but the video quality is not great. They ask that if anyone knows anything or has any idea who the person could be, give them a call.

This is still an active and ongoing investigation.