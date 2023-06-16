Cyclospora outbreak possibly linked to Ouray County restaurant

OURAY COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is investigating an outbreak of Cyclospora on the Western Slope.

According to the CDPHE, Cyclospora is spread by eating or drinking something, such as food or water, that was contaminated with a parasite. Cyclospora is generally not passed directly from one person to another. It usually takes about one week to become sick, but it can be more than two weeks.

Cyclospora infects the small intestine and usually causes watery diarrhea, with frequent, sometimes severe, bowel movements. Other common symptoms include loss of appetite, weight loss, stomach cramps/pain, bloating, increased gas, nausea, fatigue, vomiting, body aches, headache, fever, and other flu-like symptoms. Some people who are infected with Cyclospora do not have any symptoms.

Between May 1 and June 15, the CDPHE said there have been 62 cases reported in Colorado. So far, there haven't been any hospitalizations or deaths.

The CDPHE said Colorado had averaged 63 Cyclospora cases between 2017 and 2022.

The CDPHE is the lead agency on this investigation and working closely with Ouray County Public Health to identify a possible source of the outbreak.

So far, public health officials have identified 45 people who are likely associated with the outbreak who dined at the restaurant Tacos del GNAR in Ridgway. People affected reported eating there after May 1, 2023.

Anyone who ate at Tacos del GNAR since May 1, 2023, and experienced or is still experiencing symptoms such as watery diarrhea should contact a healthcare provider as soon as possible to get tested for Cyclospora.

Anyone who ate there, whether they became ill or not, is asked to complete an online survey to help public health with the investigation into the cause of this outbreak.

The CDPHE said Cyclospora outbreaks are typically a result of contaminated products, usually produce, in the supply chain rather than a result of food handling and/or cleaning practices at the restaurant. When told about the outbreak, the restaurant disposed of and replaced all produce within the facility with different products. According to the state, Tacos del GNAR is also partnering with CDPHE in all aspects of the investigation.

Healthcare providers must report all cases of cyclosporiasis to public health within four days.

The CDPHE will provide additional updates if new information becomes available throughout the investigation.