GMA: Gunned down in LGBTQ+ safe space, these Club Q survivors refuse to hide in fear

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - In a Good Morning America special, Club Q shooting survivors reflect on the tragedy and how they're rebuilding since it.

On November 19, a mass shooting at the Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ nightclub claimed the lives of five people; Kelly Loving, Daniel Aston, Derrick Rump, Ashley Paugh, and Raymond Green Vance.

Since the attack, survivors have grappled with not just their safety - but the safety of the LGBTQ+ community.

Hear the stories of just a few of the people affected by the Club Q tragedy in the video above.

