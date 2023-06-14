Skip to Content
Man arrested in his home following emailed bomb threats

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)--An Aurora man is currently facing charges after emailing a bomb threat stating a device would go off at another county facility.

On Sunday, June 11, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) received an email threat detected at the Douglas County Fairgrounds. 

The author of said email indicated that a box was placed at the Fairgrounds and would explode on a specific date and time. 

The DCSO reported the Fairgrounds and surrounding facilities in the area were searched but no device was found. 

Investigations revealed the identity of the email’s author was William Wright, 41, and a search warrant was issued for his home where he was arrested on Tuesday, June 13, at 5:45 p.m. by officers with DCSO and the Aurora Police Department SWAt team. 

Wright was taken to the Douglas County Detention Facility and is now facing charges on False Report of Explosives.

