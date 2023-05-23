10-month-old boy found unresponsive in Cañon City motel dies; mother’s boyfriend in custody

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 10-month-old child who was found unresponsive in a motel room over the weekend has died.

According to the Cañon City Police Department (CCPD), officers responded to the Motel 6 in Cañon City Sunday morning.

At the scene, police found the child - identified as 10-month-old Edward Hayes. Officers began life-saving measures on Hayes until the paramedics arrived.

The child was taken to a nearby hospital before being transported to the Children's Hospital in Colorado Springs.

Tuesday morning, CCPD announced Hayes had died.

The boyfriend of the child's mother was arrested Sunday and charged with child abuse, a Class 3 Felony.

CCPD said 21-year-old William Jacobs is still being held without bond and that detectives on this case will be filing amended charges through the District's Attorney's Office.