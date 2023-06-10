Pueblo and Chihuahua, Mexico continue their ‘Sister Cities Agreement’

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) —The City of Pueblo and City of Chihuahua signed a continuation of the Sister Cities Agreement on Friday during a visit to Chihuahua, Mexico.

The city of Pueblo said Mayor Nick Gradisar, City Councilor Larry Atencio and members of the Pueblo Police Department visited Chihuahua as part of a Sister Cities trip and training opportunity.

“This trip to Chihuahua has been an opportunity to explore industry and share ideas for economic development from one sister city to another,” said Mayor of Pueblo Nick Gradisar. “Additionally, Pueblo and Chihuahua have acknowledged our continued commitment to work with one another and strengthen our partnerships to benefit one another with trade, tourism, safety and more.”

This agreement was signed by the mayors of both Pueblo and Chihuahua. The agreement provides strength to the existing bonds of friendship and cooperation between both institutions related to economic and industrial development, culture, tourism and public safety, according to Pueblo.

The previous agreement was renewed on Apr. 28, 2017, and Chihuahua has been a sister city for 33 years, since 1990. A sister city is officially recognized after the highest elected or appointed official from both communities sign off on an agreement.

Pueblo and Chihuahua have long had a good standing relationship with partnerships including the Pueblo Police Department, Pueblo Fire Department, Colorado State University Pueblo with a student exchange program and the cities have exchanged ideas regarding water treatment and wastewater treatment. Both cities have exchanged trips for city departments, organizations and community programs for cultural and educational experiences. Pueblo and Chihuahua have had a fruitful relationship and continue to look for new ways to partner with one another.

In addition to the Sister City relationship with Chihuahua, Pueblo has five other Sister City relationships with Bergamo, Italy; Lucca Sicula, Sicily; Maribor, Slovenia; Puebla, Mexico and Weifang, China. For more information about Pueblo’s Sister Cities Commission and other partnerships, visit www.pueblosistercities.org.