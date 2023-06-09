CBI investigating allegations of possible elder abuse against actor John Amos

WESTCLIFFE, Colo. (KRDO) - An investigation is underway in Custer County following allegations of elder abuse against famed actor John Amos.

According to a press release by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on behalf of the Custer County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff’s office received an allegation that Amos "could be" a victim of a crime.

Amos, 83, is known for his work in Roots, Good Times, and The West Wing. The sheriff’s office said Amos has been a beloved member of the community. He’s also been a supporter of the Custer County community and the sheriff’s office.

The CBI, the Custer County Sheriff’s Office, and the Department of Human Services are investigating the allegation. The sheriff’s office has also been in contact with Amos and his attorney.

On her public Instagram page, Amos’s daughter Shannon Amos released a lengthy statement claiming she received a “distressing call” from her father on May 14 stating that he was hospitalized in Tennessee. She goes on to allege Amos is a “victim of elder abuse and financial exploitation.”

The CBI said they've confirmed with Amos’ publicist has released information that he is currently a patient at a hospital in Tennessee.

His daughter also shared a link to a GoFundMe for the “care and support” of Amos.

A representative for Amos however denies the claims. Per TMZ, Amos told the media outlet that the details laid out by his daughter are a lie and “no one is abusing him.” Additionally, they don’t know why the GoFundMe was started. His rep did confirm he’s in the hospital - but he’s recovering.

In Colorado, there is no specific charge titled ‘elder abuse.’ However, there are underlying crimes in Colorado that would commonly be perpetrated. Those include the following:

Criminal negligence — CRS 18-6.5-103(2),

Assault — CRS 18-6.5-103(3),

Robbery — CRS 18-6.5-103(4),

Theft — CRS 18-6.5-103(5),

Caretaker neglect — CRS 18-6.5-103(6),

Sexual assault — CRS 18-6.5-103(7), and

Exploitation — CRS 18-6.5-103(7.5)

There is also a penalty enhancement for certain crimes against victims aged 70 and older.

Our Denver news partner 9News report Amos played football at Colorado State University and briefly signed as a free agent with the Denver Broncos before he was waived with an injured hamstring.

Read the full press release from the CBI below: