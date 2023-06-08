Religious group’s land, Xcel equipment to blame in Marshall Fire; No charges filed per officials

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Thursday morning, Boulder County officials announced the results of the investigation into the cause and origin of the Marshall Fire.

According to officials, the Marshall Fire was comprised of two fires that combined into one, massive, deadly blaze.

The investigation determined the fire began on a residential property at 5325 El Dorado Dr. shortly after 11 a.m. on Dec. 30. An hour later, a second fire started at the Marshall Mesa Trailhead. That was determined to be caused by an unmoored Xcel Energy powerline.

The District Attorney was clear this powerline was not "downed" by definition, it was floating and unattached but it wasn't "on the ground."

Our Denver news partners report that residential property is owned by a religious group known as Twelve Tribes.

However, the District Attorney said no charges will be fired because there is no evidence of criminal activity in this fire.

According to 9News, Boulder County Sheriff Curtis Johnson and District Attorney Michael Dougherty are scheduled to speak at 10 a.m.

The press conference will be streamed below:

The Marshall Fire began on Dec. 30, 2021, and spread quickly thanks to hurricane-force winds. It destroyed more than 1,000 homes and two people died.

This is considered the most destructive wildfire in state history.