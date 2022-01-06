Boulder County officials: 1,084 residential structures destroyed in Marshall Fire

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A week after the Marshall Fire in Boulder County, the Boulder Office of Disaster Management (BODM) provided an update on the number of impacted residential and commercial properties.

According to BODM, a total of 1,084 residential structures were destroyed and 149 residential structures were damaged. The Boulder County Assessor reports the total countywide actual value of residential damage is estimated to be $513,212,589.

The updated numbers of destroyed or damaged residential structures in Boulder County as of Jan. 6, 2022, are:

City of Louisville: 550 structures destroyed, 43 structures damaged; actual value of residential damage is approximately $229,199,184

Town of Superior: 378 structures destroyed, 58 structures damaged; actual value of residential damage is approximately $152,757,462

Unincorporated Boulder County: 156 structures destroyed, 48 damaged; actual value of residential damage is approximately $131,255,944

The Boulder County Assessor provided the value of the residential damage.

The updated numbers of destroyed or damaged commercial structures in Boulder County as of Jan. 6, 2022, are:

City of Louisville: 4 structures destroyed, 14 structures damaged

Town of Superior: 3 structures destroyed, 14 structures damaged

Unincorporated Boulder County: 2 structures damaged

The total countywide actual value of commercial damage is being calculated.

Boulder County, the City of Louisville, and the Town of Superior have updated the list of impacted residential and commercial properties, which can be viewed here.

Additionally, officials have created a searchable map of properties in the fire perimeter:

The joint assessment effort was led by the BODM and included building officials, inspectors, Boulder County Assessor, and staff from all over the Front Range and Metro areas.

To report a damaged or destroyed structure not included in the lists, click here.