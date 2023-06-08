Colorado Springs Bike to Work Day returns June 28

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — Bikers can now register for 'Bike to Work Day' on Wednesday June 28 in Colorado Springs.

Riders can have a free breakfast at any of more than 30 breakfast stations on the trail system and at local businesses throughout Colorado Springs from 6 to 9 a.m.

“The City of Colorado Springs is excited to celebrate Bike to Work Day and create a fun, festive atmosphere that reminds residents that biking to work is a healthy and safe alternative,” said Tim Roberts, senior planner for the City of Colorado Springs. “The annual event promotes various modes of transportation and highlights our City’s robust urban trail network. We are grateful to the local businesses supporting the event and the bicycling community. We invite all our residents to come and join us at one of our amazing breakfast stations.”

Breakfast stations are first-come, first-served. Although there is no need to register to visit specific breakfast stations, participants are encouraged to register to ride. Riders can plan their commute to free breakfast stops on an interactive map.

Bicycle supportive employers can join the fun as a Corporate Champion, which offers an excellent opportunity to promote wellness and a fun activity for employees to take part. Colorado Springs businesses and organizations are encouraged to sign up their company to learn how to champion the cause.