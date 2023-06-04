Video contradicts Boebert’s claim she missed debt ceiling vote intentionally

WASHINGTON D.C. (KRDO)-- Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert may need an explanation for her explanation.

Before the U.S. House of Representatives voted on the debt limit package, Boebert drafted 23 tweets opposing the bill.

A vocal critic of the deal reached between the White House and House Speaker Kevin Mccarthy, Boebert said she would be voting against it.

Then, the vote took place on Wednesday night, and Boebert didn't vote at all. Boebert was the lone member of the congressional delegation from Colorado who didn't show up in time to cast a vote on the debt ceiling bill.

On Saturday, the representative tweeted out a video saying she didn't vote on the debt ceiling bill on purpose, saying the public should call her actions, or inaction, a "silent protest."

"No excuses, I was ticked off," Boebert said. "They wouldn't let me do my job, so I didn't take the vote."

The congresswoman representing Colorado's third congressional district then called the bill a "crap sandwich."

But on Sunday morning, CNN producer Morgan Rimmer posted a video of Boebert running up the Capitol steps, trying to vote, but arriving too late. It's a sharp contrast from what Boebert claims she was doing.

(Morgan Rimmer, CNN)

The video appears to show Boebert running up the steps to the capitol Wednesday, as the vote closed. Rimmer tells Boebert, "They just closed it."

Boebert, still running, turns her head back and asks, "They closed it?"

Rimmer then repeats that the vote has closed, as Boebert continues running up the steps.

The video is in line with what Axios Capitol Hill reporter Julie Grace Brufke wrote on Wednesday night.

Brufke tweeted "Rep. Lauren Boebert narrowly missed the vote, running up the steps right as they gaveled."

KRDO reached out to Boebert's communications team Sunday but has not heard back.