Two men arrested in deadly Prowers County shooting

HOLLY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two men face a murder charge after a shooting that left one man dead in Prowers County.

On Wednesday, May 31, the Prowers County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of Harassment at 734 W. Colorado St. in Holly at 5:48 p.m.

At the scene, deputies spoke with the people involved. However, no one wanted to cooperate or file charges against others involved. The sheriff's office said deputies investigated that incident and cleared the call at 6:56 p.m.

Later that same day at 7:57 p.m., deputies received another report from one of the people involved followed by an alert tone of shots fired at 8 p.m.

When deputies arrived back at the scene, the PCSO said they found a man dead from gunshot wounds. He was later identified as Anthony Contreras of Holly.

Deputies arrested 26-year-old Jesse J. Lunsford and 24-year-old James S. Lunsford at the scene. They are both being charged with C.R.S. 18-3-102 - First-Degree Murder and are held in the Prowers County Jail on no bond.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation helped with this initial investigation.