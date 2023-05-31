Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office needs assistance identifying shoplifting suspects in connection to Dollar General theft

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is asking for help identifying a man and women connected to a shoplifting case.

The man and woman are reported to have stolen from the Dollar General located at 1610 Santa Fe Drive on Sunday, May 28.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who can identify the two suspects or who knows anything about the crime to call (719)-583-6250 or Crime stoppers at (719)-542-7867.