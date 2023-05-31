Cold case investigation from 1954 still hasn’t found any suspects

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is still looking for information surrounding a cold case from 1954 that found an elderly couple assaulted in their home.

On June 1, 1954 CSPD officers responded to a report that an elderly couple had been assaulted inside of their home at the 100 Block of South Corona Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found 81-year-old Alford Henderson Norris and his wife Charlotte Norris, 75, suffering from severe blunt force trauma.

Officers reported transporting the couple to a hospital where Mr. Norris eventually passed away due to his injuries. Mrs. Norris, on the other hand, survived and was released a few weeks later.

CSPD stated Mrs. Norris told officers that an unknown black male had entered their home the day before on May 31, and assaulted the couple.

Despite an area search and multiple interviews, CSPD reports they were unable to identify and charge any suspects.

For anyone with information regarding this investigation, you are asked to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719)-444-7000.