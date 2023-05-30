Victim identified in Sunday morning shooting on B Street

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The victim of a shooting this past weekend on B Street in El Paso County has been identified.

RELATED: Man accused of killing woman in El Paso County Sunday has previous history of violence

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO), deputies responded to a shots-fired call at the 7-Eleven on B Street. This is near Fort Carson, just outside the Colorado Springs city limits.

When deputies arrived, they found a female shooting victim and had her transported to a local hospital. She succumbed to her injuries.

RELATED: Sheriff’s office investigating fatal shooting south of Stratmoor Hills area

The EPCSO said that woman has been identified as Sylena Maldonado.

23-year-old Kevin Rued was identified as a suspect in the shooting and was contacted by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team on Fay Drive in the Security-Widefield area and brought in for questioning without incident.

According to the EPCSO, Rued was booked into the El Paso County jail on the charges of First Degree Murder (F1), Felony Menacing (F5), and other related charges.