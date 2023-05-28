Sheriff’s office investigating shooting south of Stratmoor Hills area
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said Sunday morning they are investigating a shooting at a 7-Eleven on B street near South Academy.
