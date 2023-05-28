Man accused of killing woman in El Paso County Sunday has previous history of violence

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)-- On Sunday, 23-year-old Kevin Rued was arrested and charged with shooting and killing a woman in unincorporated El Paso County.

At around 3 a.m. Sunday, El Paso County deputies responded to shots fired call at a 7-Eleven on B Street.

When deputies arrived, they found a woman shot. First responders then transported her to a local hospital, where she died.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office detectives identified multiple scenes and quickly developed leads that helped them identify a person of interest in the shooting.

Rued was contacted by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team on Fay Drive in Security-Widefield and was brought in for questioning. He was later arrested.

Rued was booked into the El Paso County Jail on First Degree Murder and Felony Menacing charges.

However, this is not the first time Rued has been arrested for a violent act. Back in 2016, Rued was charged with attempted first-degree murder and various other charges. But, he pleaded down to a violent crime using a weapon charge, according to court records.

The judge in the case, David Miller, gave Rued five years in the youthful offender system and 20 years in the Department of Corrections.

KRDO reached out to the 4th Judicial District Attorney's office for clarification on how Rued was out. but has not heard back yet.

The name of the woman killed will be released by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office at a later date.