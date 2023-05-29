Hundreds of people honor our fallen military members on Memorial Day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- This Memorial Day Holiday, we're honoring our fallen and active military heroes who continue to pay the ultimate sacrifice with each day they serve.

For the first time in years, hundreds of people came out to the Pikes Peak National Cemetery to honor our fallen service members and it was the largest crowd that's come to the annual Memorial Day ceremony at Pikes Peak National Cemetery since the pandemic.

Families of fallen military members, veterans, and people who just wanted to pay their honors to those heroes say it was important to be there on this last Monday of May.

As a result, people woke up bright and early to attend the annual Memorial Day Ceremony at Pikes Peak National Cemetery.

It comes in an effort "to memorialize all those that are veterans, whether they gave their life in the action in the military, but in every branch, every part of every branch in the service," said Shari Brian, wife of fallen Air Force Veteran, Douglas Brian.

Brian came to the event honor her husband, who passed away in March of 2023.

"We want to just be here for him and to put flowers on his grave in remembrance of his service," said Donna Fallender, a resident here in Colorado. "These days are special because there is a lot of people that don't know much about the military. So I think it's important to hold a ceremony like this to invite those that don't know," she added.

"We are in a veteran rich area and we are constantly reminded day in and day out how much support our veterans have within this community and today proves that," said Travis Baker, Post Commander for VFW 6461 in Fountain, Colorado.

Travis said being part of today's holiday event and placing a wreath for those fallen military members is a true honor. He was joined by more than 100 other folks who attended the Memorial Day Ceremony today.

"We only had about 20 people [attend] for the Covid years, so seeing this has been really something very special," said Jay Bowen, Department of Colorado Commander for the American Legion.

Currently, the Pikes Peak National Cemetery is seeking donations. If you want to donate to a veteran or their family this Memorial Day you can visit their official website.