Shooting in Colorado Springs, person who calls 911 is also the shooting suspect

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday night at the Santa Fe Trail near the 2400 block of Steel Drive in the Springs.

CSPD said the responded to the area around 6:50 p.m. Friday when they received a 911 call where the caller said they just shot someone. The person who made the call and allegedly fired the shot, remained on scene to talk with officers.

Once there, police said they found someone with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, and the reporting party who had visible injuries. Both were taken to the hospital.

Detectives from the Assault Unit and the Armed Violent Offender Unit responded to assume the investigation. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.