WEATHER ALERT: STRONG STORMS AFTER 2 PM

WEATHER ALERT: Large hail possible after 2pm (quarter size or larger) If you have a car garage, be prepared to pull it in this afternoon.

TODAY: Storms begin rolling off the Rockies after 2pm and will become stronger as they work across I-25. Large hail and damaging winds the primary concern. Storms will be off and on through 7pm

MEMORIAL WEEKEND: Highs in the 70's and 80's. Sunny with drier afternoons on tap with only an isolated storm chance after 2pm. A few of these storms still may become strong to severe quickly so stay weather aware if you plan to spend extended time outdoors.

MEMORIAL DAY: Partly sunny for the majority of the day with seasonal highs in the 70's to low 80's. Local mountain cities will see a few pop-up storms after 2pm, drier for lower terrain areas with only an isolated storm or two possible.