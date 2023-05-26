Teen driver turns himself in for fatal February crash that left an 18-year-old dead

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A teen driver was arrested after being involved in a fatal February crash that left another teen dead.

On February 5, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the intersection of Palmer Park Blvd. and Academy Blvd. on reports of a crash.

According to CSPD, a silver Audi was traveling northbound on Academy Blvd. at a high rate of speed with up to eight juveniles inside.

The Audi failed to stop for the red light and was hit by a blue Chevrolet traveling east on Palmer Park Blvd.

CSPD said multiple people from the Audi were ejected from the car. One of those people died later at a hospital. That victim was identified as 18-year-old Gary Verdine Latrell Velasquez-Toby.

CSPD's Major Crash Team determined alcohol and speed appeared to be factors in the fatal crash.

On May 17, CSPD obtained an arrest warrant for the driver of the Audi. The suspect, a 17-year-old boy, was charged with Vehicular Homicide, a class three felony.

On Wednesday, May 24, police said the teen turned himself in at the police Operations Center. Because the driver is a minor, CSPD said his name will not be released.