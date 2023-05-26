Colorado Springs tire shop vandalized: Owner says it’s a continuous problem

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A Colorado Springs tire shop owner is out thousands of dollars after vandals hit his shop this week.

It's the second time it's happened in the past six weeks and now three windows of the shop on South Circle Dr. are boarded up.

The shop owner hopes the police catch the vandals because at this point he can't afford to keep paying for repairs. Armando Nayarez was alerted on Wednesday that his tire shop had been broken into.

"I think that happened a little after 9 a.m. They broke the window behind me. I don't know what they broke it with, but what I do know is that it costs money," said Nayarez.

It's far from the first time he's had to clean up like this. In the past, he's also had to deal with people sleeping in front of, damaging, or breaking into his shop.

"And it's a lot of money that I am losing out on because right now, I am going through a really hard time. This has been happening since last year. Since the middle of last year," added Nayarez.

Nayarez said last year, burglars broke in through the roof, destroying a large chunk of the ceiling and stealing large pieces of copper along with the security camera system. The damages can still be seen. Currently, Nayarez says he is trying to sell his shop, but he won't be able to until he finishes these repairs.

"Right now, I'm thinking I might start coming to the shop again because I think once people start seeing employees in here then maybe it will scare them away," said Nayarez.

So far, Nayarez says he has spent around 20 thousand dollars, not including this week's repairs. Nayarez says this type of crime makes him emotional. Stating that all he's done his whole life is work hard for what he has.

He hopes to reinstall new security cameras within the next couple of weeks. But for now, he's asking anyone who knows anything to please call the police.