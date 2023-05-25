Northern Colorado school employee accused of assaulting kindergartener with disabilities

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An employee at a Northern Colorado school district is accused of assaulting a kindergartner numerous times.

According to the Fort Collins Police Department, officers were notified of a possible assault on a Poudre School District student by a paraprofessional who rides the school buses on Tuesday. Police said the district alerted the department of the alleged assaults.

Investigators said surveillance video from the school bus showed paraprofessional Tyler Zanella hitting a kindergartener who has disabilities on several occasions.

Police determined the child was struck by Zanella on April 25, May 19, and May 22 based on the video surveillance that was viewed.

Fort Collins Police arrested Zanella on Wednesday on the following charges:

Three Counts of 18-6.5-103(3)(c) Crimes Against At-Risk Juvenile – 3rd Degree Assault – Class 6 Felony

Three Counts of 18-3-204(1a) 3rd Degree Assault – a Class 1 Misdemeanor

Three Counts of 18-6-401(7)(b)(I) Child Abuse – Knowingly or Recklessly – Class 2 Misdemeanor

According to the FCPD, officers have reason to believe there may be additional victims.

Anyone with information on this case or other cases involving Zanella is asked to contact Ofc. Dexter Rowe at 970-472-3705.