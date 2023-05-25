‘He doesn’t need help’ Rep. Lauren Boebert tells deputies not to come after son calls 911 for help

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- In a series of 911 calls in December, one of Congresswoman Lauren Boebert's sons called 911, saying his father and her then-husband was, "throwing (her son) around the house."

Boebert's son, who KRDO is not specifically identifying by name or age, called 911 at 6:46 pm on December 11, 2022, according to records from the Garfield County Sheriff's Office. According to the 911 call and court documents, the boy was asking for help regarding Boebert's soon-to-be ex-husband Jayson Boebert.

Boebert's son is heard crying and breathing heavily, as he tells the dispatcher, "My dad's been f****** throwing me around the house."

The dispatcher then asks Boebert's son for his age, which the boy states, and he repeats, "He's just like throwing me around the house. I don't know why he got mad. He just started yelling at me and he started throwing me."

The boy continued crying hysterically, telling the dispatcher, "He threw me out of the house and he's yelling at me to get away."

The dispatcher directly asks the boy if his father, who he later identified as Jayson Boebert, is being physical with him. The boy replied emphatically, "Yes. He was throwing me across... and he's calling me a psycho."

The boy couldn't finish his thoughts as he began to cry harder.

The dispatcher told him that an officer would come to help him, and he, "didn't have to worry."

The dispatcher then asks Boebert's son if there are any weapons in the home, to which he says yes, but he doesn't think his dad would use them on him.

The boy adds, "he does this to me so much." It's unclear what he means by "this."

He then tells the dispatcher that he's in the driveway of the home, but he is going to go to a nearby farmhouse where his mom, Rep. Boebert, is staying. He tells the dispatcher she's there because his parents are "having problems."

After three minutes and fifteen seconds, the first call ends.

Nine minutes later, Boebert's son calls 911 again. When the call begins, a woman's voice can be heard in the background yelling, "Where are you?"

This time, the boy again tells the dispatcher who he is and says, "All I wanted to say is me and my dad were starting to yell at each other. He didn't really get physical with me, I was just overwhelmed."

That's when you can hear Boebert say, "Give me," and then she begins talking to the dispatcher.

"Hi, I'm the mom. Ok, so there was an argument over dinner. I understand you guys got to come and talk to them. I'm down at our second location."

Boebert tells the dispatcher that the boy is ok and is with her at the farmhouse and that her son's father is at the house.

The dispatcher tells Boebert that officers are on their way to the farmhouse.

Boebert pauses briefly then tells the dispatcher, "He doesn't need help," but then says the officers can come.

Below is a small snippet of the phone conversation, including when Boebert began speaking to dispatchers herself. KRDO has edited out the child's name.

A service log from the Garfield County Emergency Communications Authority shows officers did go to the Boebert house.

An officer wrote in the description column that Jayson Boebert claimed he told his son to go to the farmhouse and shut the door on him. Jayson reportedly told the officer, "Maybe the door touched his butt on the way out."

The officer logged that Boebert's son said he "wasn't sure why he said that his dad hurt him, but he was upset and said it."

The officer said there were no visible marks on the boy, and wrote there was "no crime at this time."

KRDO reached out to Lauren Boebert for comment but has not heard back.

Boebert announced on May 16 she filed for divorce from Jayson, citing irreconcilable differences.