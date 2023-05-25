Skip to Content
Cañon City Police search for suspects accused of stealing $430 worth of merchandise from a store

CCPD

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Cañon City Police are searching for two suspects accused of stealing more than $400 worth of merchandise from Walmart.

According to the Cañon City Police Department, the theft happened on May 23, 2023. Police said the suspects worked together to steal approximately $430 worth of merchandise.

CCPD said there are three suspects, one has already been identified. Now, police are searching for the other two.

Police have released photos of the two remaining suspects and the vehicle they left in.

CCPD

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Knellinger with the Cañon City Police Department.

