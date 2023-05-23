Two Denver teenagers arrested and taken into custody following reports of a crashed stolen vehicle

LONE TREE, Colo. (KRDO) – Two teenagers are arrested after stealing a car and crashing into a tree near the South Metro Fire Station in Lone Tree.

On Saturday, May 19, at around 1:05 a.m., the Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies responded to assist the Lone Tree Police Department on an unknown injury accident at the intersection of East Lincoln Avenue and South Peoria Street.

The call came from an iPhone crash alert with the location of the incident occurring in the area near the South Metro Fire Station.

When deputies arrived, they reported observing a man and a woman walking northbound and the two began to run after seeing patrol cars.

The woman, a Denver resident, was quickly detained and taken into custody.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office states they later discovered she had an active felony assault and domestic violence warrant out of the Denver Police Department.

Following the pursuit of the male suspect, Douglas County deputies report observing a person matching the initial description of the man as he made his way toward the tree line on the south side of some townhomes on Mayfair Way and Lynnfield Drive.

When deputies tried to approach the man, he ran westbound into the driveway of the two buildings and deputies reported being unable to locate him at first.

Reports say the man was later found hiding under a parked SUV in an open garage and that’s when he was taken into custody.

The man, also a Denver resident, was medically cleared and booked at the Foote Center and is now facing several charges.

As far as the stolen vehicle, deputies reported finding the 2005 Bentley Continental crashed into a tree and flagpole on the property of the South Metro Fire Station off the roadway.

Deputies state this was the same vehicle that eluded Lone Tree Police on a traffic stop approximately five minutes prior to the crash occurring.

Deputies responded to the registered address for the Bentley and discovered it was an unreported stolen vehicle that was taken during the night.