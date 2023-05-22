Florence man arrested and charged with child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) – A man is in custody and is now facing charges following an investigation that left a 10-month-old baby being transported to a hospital.

On May 21, at approximately 7:38 a.m., officers with the Cañon City Police Department were dispatched to a Motel 6 at the 1900 Block of Fremont Drive on reports of an unresponsive 10-month-old baby.

Officers reported quickly responding to the situation and attempted to perform life-saving efforts until medical responders arrived.

The baby was then transported to St. Thomas More Hospital before eventually being flown to Colorado Springs.

Detectives with the Cañon City Police Department interviewed the child’s mother and William Jacobs, 21, of Florence, who was the last person to be with the child before the police were called.

Following the interviews, medical examination, and doctor evaluations, the incident was classified as Child Abuse, Cañon City Police Department reports, and arrest warrant was issued for Jacobs who is now being charged with a Class 3 Felony.

The Cañon City Police Department states while this case has been marked with an arrest, there is still work to be done on as detectives are still undergoing investigation efforts.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Cañon City Police Department Investigations Unit at (719) 276-5600.