Man sentenced to nearly 50 years in prison for deadly 2022 Fountain shooting

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was sentenced to nearly 50 years in prison after accepting a plea deal in connection to a deadly Fountain shooting.

In October 2022, police responded to the Corner Pocket in Fountain just after midnight. Witnesses told investigators the suspect, Robert Kristo, and the victim were fighting inside the bar.

Kristo was arrested and taken into custody for the deadly shooting.

Monday, Kristo took a plea deal lowering the charges to second-degree murder. He was sentenced to 48 years in prison.

