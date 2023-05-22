A man is facing several charges after firing a gun at a party in Highlands Ranch

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (KRDO) – A man is now arrested and facing charges after firing a gun outside of a party in Highlands Ranch.

On Saturday, May 20, at around 7:50 p.m., Douglas County Sheriff’s patrol deputies were dispatched to the 4400 Block of Lyndenwood Circle on reports of shots being fired.

The suspect, now identified as David Garcia, 19, was attending a graduation party at that same location with his mom and became intoxicated after consuming alcohol.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office states while Garcia was waiting for his mom to go home, a disturbance occurred outside of the car, and at one point, Garcia rolled down the window and allegedly fired three rounds from a 9mm pistol in the air.

Police reports stated two people at the site of the scene were able to disarm Garcia and remove the firearm and stated there were no reported injuries from this incident.

When officers did arrive on scene, they stated they were able to get Garcia to unlock the car and take him into custody.

Garcia is now facing several charges with a bond set for $25,000.