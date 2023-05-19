Controversy after superintendent sides with some District 20 parents wanting some books removed

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Three books were removed from school libraries in Academy District 20 after some concerned parents emailed the superintendent.

According to D20, Superintendent Tom Gregory received an email on April 27, 2023, from a group of parents about reportedly "vulgar language" and sexually explicit content in the three books found in multiple schools.

The email said, in part, "In summary, promotion of obscenity to a minor is a class 6 felony. [...] We are reaching out directly to you in hopes of a better solution. [...] This is just the tip of the iceberg as there are numerous obscene books in D20 school libraries."

The three books the parents asked to be removed were "Push" by Sapphire, "Identical" by Ellen Hopkins, and "Lucky" by Rachel Vail.

Four days later, Gregory permitted the books to be pulled from the shelves.

"We don't seek to ban books. We don't look to go to the publisher and say stop publishing this book. It's just that at certain times there are books that are in front of children that at a minimum the parents have the right to know that their children have access to that book," said Darcy Schoening, the co-chair of Moms for Liberty El Paso county.

"Ya know there was a book that I was reading yesterday that was in D20. And it was about a girl -- and I won't repeat the actual verbiage -- but the girl was talking about her father raping her. And just the utter sexual descriptions -- I mean they were just so brutal," said Schoening.

Schoening claims the group "advocates" for parents to raise their kids without them being exposed to sexually explicit material.

Per the website titled "AcademyDistrict20 "Educational Material," however, some of the descriptions listed for some of the books go beyond sexually explicit material.

For the children's book "Can I Touch Your Hair" by Irene Latham and Charles Waters, notes say "controversial racial commentary."

Notes on some of the books include, "sexualities," "profanities," "alternative gender ideologies," "alternate sexualities," and "references to racism."

On the homepage of the website, it states, "Over the past several years, “woke” activists and “progressive” groups filled with fidgety sirens, oblivious hypocrites, and village idiots across the nation have been meticulously tearing down the very fabric of our institutions (politics, education, and family) in the name of empty themes they often cannot articulate clearly, themselves. Here, in Academy School District 20, it is no different. Some staff (including the Superintendent & certain Board of Education members) have been collaborating with local radical groups to fill our children with ideas of fetishism, hate, and discrimination under the guise of “educational material”.

This website is dedicated to exposing the garbage that these culprits are attempting to hide from members of the community; and to give parents (rather than depraved halfwits) the resources necessary to regulate the cultivation of their own children."

One of the five schools with the books did pull the literature and is working on the next steps. The district said four other schools added the books to their annual review process - which will happen this summer.

There are now concerns surrounding Gregory's ability to remove those books without a formal book challenge process.

D20 told KRDO since the original request to remove the books, the district has received questions from parents asking for clarification of why and how books were removed from school libraries outside of the established book challenge process.

