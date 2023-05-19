Colorado Springs man accused of murdering teen coworker in court for status on his competency

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The man accused of murdering his high school coworker is back in court.

In June 2022, 17-year-old Riley Whitelaw was found dead at a Colorado Springs Walgreens. According to an autopsy report, Whitelaw was stabbed more than 40 times.

The man accused of murdering the Air Academy High School senior was captured hours later when he was found walking along I-25 near Trinidad.

Joshua Johnson was arrested on a first-degree murder charge for Whitelaw's death.

The murder trial was set to begin a few weeks ago - but the trial was delayed after a request by the defense.

He's set to appear in court Friday at 1 p.m. for a status hearing on his mental competency.

13 Investigates is following this story. Watch KRDO NewsChannel 13 at 4 p.m. for the latest developments.

Previous Reporting:

Man accused of murdering a 17-year-old at a Colorado Springs Walgreens set to go to trial

Detectives say man charged is ‘the only one’ who could’ve killed teen in Walgreens stabbing

Docs: Teen asked not to work with coworker facing charges for her murder at Walgreens

Labor attorney raises concerns about handling of complaint before murder at Colorado Springs Walgreens