Autopsy: Teen stabbed more than 40 times in attack, Walgreens coworker in custody

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An autopsy report obtained by KRDO sheds light on what happened to a 17-year-old Walgreens employee during a brutal attack that ended in her death.

On June 11, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a Walgreens on Centennial Blvd. on reports of a body being found in the store.

At the scene, police found the body of high schooler Riley Whitelaw on the floor of the employee's breakroom. According to police, blood was on the floor, cabinets, and counters of the breakroom.

The suspect, 28-year-old Joshua Johnson, was arrested a day later by Colorado State Patrol on I-25 near Walsenburg on June 12.

According to court documents, Whitelaw had complained about Johnson weeks before the attack, saying he made her feel uncomfortable. She requested to work a different schedule than him.

However, after receiving more hours, she ended up working alongside him.

Her body was found after management began searching for her when she didn't return to work from a break.

According to the autopsy report, the coroner determined Whitelaw died "as a result of multiple sharp force injuries of the neck."

In total, there were 42 sharp force wounds to her body, mainly to her neck and face. She was stabbed in the chest as well.

The report states there were also sharp force injuries to her hands, consistent with defensive-type wounds.

Her shirt was described as being "blood-soaked" with her shoes and jeans being "bloodstained."

Additionally, the report said, "an asphyxial component cannot be excluded as a contributory cause of death." Asphyxial is defined as "a lack of oxygen" or "the state of being stifled or suppressed."

The coroner's report determined her manner of death was homicide, writing "The overall findings are consistent with this being caused by the intentional actions of another individual(s)"



