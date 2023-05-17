Skip to Content
Local heroes honored during 2nd Annual Pueblo Fallen Peace Officer Memorial Salute

PCSO

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) honored their fallen brethren.

The 2nd Annual Pueblo Fallen Peace Officer Memorial Salute at the Pueblo Riverwalk recognized 20 local heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

RELATED: Sister of a deputy that died in the line of duty helps create Pueblo Law Enforcement Memorial

Fundraising efforts are ongoing to create a permanent, lasting memorial to Pueblo peace officers who died in the line of duty. The memorial will be built along the riverwalk.

For more information or to make a donation to the project, visit https://pueblosfallenofficers.com/

