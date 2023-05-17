Douglas County Sheriff’s Office looking for victims of child sexual assault following 2022 case

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) and the Parker Police Department are looking for potential victims of child sexual assault.

In September 2022, Jason Lee Carey, 43, was taken into custody by the Belton Police Department in Belton, Missouri on charges of sexual misconduct with underage victims,

Since his arrest, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office are learning there may be potential victims in the Douglas County and Parker area who were involved with Carey.

The Sheriff’s Office states Carey worked in the Douglas County and Parker area between 2014 and 2021 and was known to have worked at the following businesses:

Douglas County School District 2015-2016 & 2019

Town of Parker Recreation Center 2016

Children's Learning Adventure of Colorado 2018

Parker Kindercare 2018-2021

The Colorado Department of Labor has no employment history for Carey before the year 2018, the Sheriff’s Office states, but Carey is known to have gone by the nickname “Thor” in the past.

If anyone has information about the crimes possibly committed by Carey, or if you are a victim of Carey, you asked to reach out to the email tip line at dcsotips@dcsheriff.net.