Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment offering free vaccines to help prevent the spread of mpox

COLORADO, USA (KRDO) – The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) is offering free Jynneos vaccines to help prevent the spread of mpox.

The free vaccinations can be found at a series of clinics across the State with offers running through the end of June 2023:

Friday May 19 | Out Boulder 3340 Mitchell Lane, Boulder CO 80301 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Friday May 26 | Community Resource Event: Penrose Library 20 West Pikes peak Avenuye., Colorado Springs, CO 80903 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Friday June 2 | Out Boulder 3340 Mitchell Lane, Boulder, CO 80301 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Saturday June 3 | Family Pride Event: Inside Out Youth Services Hillside Community Center - 925 South Institute Street, Colorado Springs, CO 80903 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Friday June 16 | Out Boulder 3340 Mitchell Lane, Boulder, CO 80301 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.



Appointments are recommended, but walk-up vaccines are available.

The CDPHE states they continue to monitor mpox activity in Colorado and across the nation following the August 2022 public health emergency.

While the CDPHE states cases of mpox have decreased in Colorado since the height of the outbreak, they say continued vaccine uptake among those at higher risk can help reduce the possibility of new mpox transmissions or outbreaks in the future.

Public health officials recommend the Jynneos vaccination for:

Anyone who has had close physical contact with someone who has mpox in the last 14 days

Anyone who: Has multiple or anonymous sexual partners, or Has close physical contact with other people in a venue where anonymous or group sex may occur, or Was diagnosed with gonorrhea or syphilis in the past six months, or Is living with HIV, or Is immunocompromised and anticipates potential mpox exposure, or Uses or is eligible for HIV PrEP (medication to prevent HIV, e.g. Truvada, Descovy, or Apretude), or Has sex in exchange for money, shelter, food, and other goods or needs

Anyone identified by public health as a known high-risk contact of someone who has mpox

Anyone whose sexual partner identifies with any of the above scenarios

Anyone who anticipates experiencing any of the above scenarios

Two doses of the Jynneos vaccine is recommended for people who are at risk for the mpox infection.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states the vaccine doses should be administered 28 days (4 weeks) apart.

Mpox can spread from person to person when someone who has mpox has close contact with someone else. Typically, a rash or skin bumps may be accompanied by a fever and other flu-like symptoms for those with mpox, the CDPHE states.

Anyone who thinks they have been exposed to mpox or who might be experiencing any symptoms should contact a health provider and avoid physical contact with others. You can find out where to get tested for mpox by clicking the link here.