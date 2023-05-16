Skip to Content
Election Night: Tracking the Colorado Springs Mayoral runoff election

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's election night in Colorado Springs. During the general election in April, none of the 12 candidates got more than 50% of the vote. Wayne Williams and Yemi Mobolade were the top two vote-getters who are now in the runoff.

KRDO reporters Sean Rice and Spencer Soicher are following the campaigns of both Mobolade and Williams.

Yemi Mobolade

Mobolade is expected to speak soon after the first drop of ballots. We'll be at his campaign party throughout the night with reactions from his watch party.

Wayne Williams

Williams previously said he wants to carry on with what current Mayor John Suthers has built. We'll be at his campaign party throughout the night with reactions from his watch party.

Spencer Soicher

Spencer is the weekend evening anchor, and a reporter for KRDO.

Sean Rice

Sean is reporter with the 13 Investigates team.

