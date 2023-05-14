Skip to Content
University of Colorado Colorado Springs Chancellor Venkat Reddy stepping away from administrative role

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- University of Colorado Colorado Springs Chancellor Venkat Reddy announced Sunday that he is stepping down from his campus leadership role, effective Jul. 1.

Reddy will return to his position as professor of finance in fall 2024 after he serves as an advisor for special projects to CU President Todd Saliman for the next year.

"It's been a privilege to serve this incredible university as chancellor for over six years, and I have been honored to work as part of this dedicated and passionate community for over 30 years," said Chancellor Reddy. "I shall be forever grateful for the opportunity to serve, learn from and help advance an institution that I love so deeply, and I am looking forward to supporting President Saliman and the new chancellor." 

CU President Saliman will appoint an interim chancellor, followed by a national search for the permanent leader, according to the university.

"I'm grateful for Chancellor Reddy's service and commitment to UCCS," said President Saliman. "He led the campus during both exciting and challenging times. His leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic was notable as the campus worked to help students achieve their educational goals during a very difficult time. I’m pleased to have his expertise for the next year to help with the transition to new leadership at UCCS, while also supporting important system-wide initiatives."

Riley Carroll

