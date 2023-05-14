37-year-old African elephant, Malaika, passes away at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- After a long struggle with mobility issues and chronic illness, Malaika, a 37-year-old African elephant at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo passed away Saturday, according to the zoo.

CMZ said she went down Friday night and was unable to get back up on her own. The Colorado Springs Fire Department Heavy Rescue Team responded to the emergency but she was still unable to stand. Malaika was humanely euthanized mid-day on Saturday.

Malaika’s health struggles have been extensively chronicled and shared with the public.

"In February 2022, we had braced ourselves and our community for the possibility that we may lose Malaika at that time. She had some very bad days late that month, but her fighting spirit allowed her to bounce back. Since then, her health has been up and down, but unfortunately, this was her time," the zoo said in a statement.

According to Malaika’s keepers, she was a one-of-a-kind elephant.

"She loved spending time with them. She always knew when a keeper had a new lotion on, and would investigate the new smell with her trunk until she was satisfied. She always entered a new space carrying one of her favorite tires, oftentimes trumpeting as to say 'Here I am!' They say she loved being the center of attention. Malaika had a sweet and salty personality, much like her food preferences. Her favorites being jumbo marshmallows or salty pretzels. Malaika had a strong, trusting relationship with her keepers, and will be deeply missed by all of her human and elephant friends."

The zoo said Malaika’s herdmates were given access to her shortly after her passing to help them process the loss. Arrangements were made in advance for a beautiful final resting place in the mountains for her, thanks to a generous donor who offered their land for this special purpose.