‘Justice for Gannon’ Lorson Ranch neighborhood reacts to 11-year-old boy’s killer found guilty

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Justice for Gannon - that's what a sign in the Lorson Ranch neighborhood reads. It calls attention to the 11-year-old boy who used to live in that neighborhood before he was killed by his stepmother in 2020.

Monday, Gannon's stepmother, Letecia Stauch, was found guilty on all counts surrounding his death. She was sentenced to two life sentences without parole to be served consecutively.

The sign calling for justice isn't the first time Gannon's neighborhood came together for him. When he was first reported missing, residents organized in a way El Paso County had rarely seen before.

One resident told KRDO they lived in a state of fear for some time before Stauch was arrested and charged with his murder.

"We were all scared to let our kids go outside because we were scared that they would be kidnapped. We didn't know what was going to happen," said Jaime Cadenas.

Neighbors have insisted the community not forget who Gannon was - a young boy who loved Sonic the Hedgehog, the color blue, and his little sister.

Stauch's sentencing has come as a relief for those who live in Lorson Ranch. Now, neighbors who tried so hard to find him and lived through this tragedy can finally begin the healing process.