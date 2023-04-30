Motorcyclist hit by car near Colorado Springs Airport

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A motorcyclist was hit by a car and taken to the hospital with serious injuries Saturday afternoon, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Just before 4 p.m. Saturday CSPD responded to South Powers Blvd and Milton E. Proby Parkway for a crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle.

Police said the motorcycle was riding through the intersection on a green light when the SUV tried to make a left turn onto Milton E. Proby and hit the biker. The motorcyclist sustained serious injuries from the crash.

The driver of the SUV was cited for a number of traffic offenses and police said alcohol and drugs were not a factor.