Skip to Content
News
By
New
today at 7:51 AM
Published 9:20 AM

Motorcyclist hit by car near Colorado Springs Airport

Naomi Martini

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A motorcyclist was hit by a car and taken to the hospital with serious injuries Saturday afternoon, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Just before 4 p.m. Saturday CSPD responded to South Powers Blvd and Milton E. Proby Parkway for a crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle.

Police said the motorcycle was riding through the intersection on a green light when the SUV tried to make a left turn onto Milton E. Proby and hit the biker. The motorcyclist sustained serious injuries from the crash.

The driver of the SUV was cited for a number of traffic offenses and police said alcohol and drugs were not a factor.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Riley Carroll

Riley is a weekend anchor and reporter for KRDO. Learn more about her here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content