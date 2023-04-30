1 killed, 1 with life-threatening injuries after car smashes into tree in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person was killed and another was rescued and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after their car crashed into a tree, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

(CSFD)

CSPD said the Colorado Springs Fire Department arrived at South Carefree Cir and Windward Way around 12:15 a.m. Sunday. Once on scene they extricated the passenger from the car. Police said the driver was dead on scene.

CSPD's Major Crash Team took over the investigation, but initial findings show the car was traveling at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control and hit the tree.