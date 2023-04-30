Skip to Content
News
By
New
today at 7:20 AM
Published 7:45 AM

1 killed, 1 with life-threatening injuries after car smashes into tree in Colorado Springs

CSFD

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person was killed and another was rescued and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after their car crashed into a tree, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

(CSFD)

CSPD said the Colorado Springs Fire Department arrived at South Carefree Cir and Windward Way around 12:15 a.m. Sunday. Once on scene they extricated the passenger from the car. Police said the driver was dead on scene.

CSPD's Major Crash Team took over the investigation, but initial findings show the car was traveling at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control and hit the tree.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Riley Carroll

Riley is a weekend anchor and reporter for KRDO. Learn more about her here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content