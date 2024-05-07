Dangerous winds end Tuesday night

TONIGHT: Winds settle down to mainly breezy conditions with 20-30 MPH gusts after 8:00 p.m. in Colorado Springs. It'll take a little longer for winds to die down in Pueblo; by midnight Puebloans should feel a noticeable difference. Temperatures will stay mild in the 50s through 9:00 p.m. but you'll definitely need an extra layer tonight as chilly mountain air makes it feel cooler. A freeze advisory is in place for northern El Paso County and areas along and east of the Palmer Divide as overnight lows have the potential to drop below 32 degrees. Snow showers continue along I-70 and our central mountains.

TOMORROW: No dangerous/damaging winds in the forecast! Just breezy conditions as temperatures fall slightly to the low 60s in Colorado Springs and high 60s in Pueblo and across the plains.

EXTENDED: You can expect widespread rain showers Thursday through Monday, mainly in the afternoon and evening.