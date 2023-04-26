Fountain Police still searching for answers in homicide of a man found near train tracks

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) – The Fountain Police Department is still looking for more information regarding the homicide of 31-year-old Christian Cook who was found dead near Fountain train tracks.

Fountain Police state they want Cook's family to have closure and any information that can be provided would be beneficial.

On Sunday, April 9, Cook was found dead near railroad tracks along Highway 85/87 in Fountain.

Monday, April 10, an autopsy was conducted at the El Paso County Coroner's Office which ruled Cook’s death as a homicide.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

If you or anyone you know has information about this incident, or was witness to the event, you are asked to call the Fountain Police Department Tip Line at (719)-382-6918.

If you'd like to help the Cook Family, you can donate through this fundraiser.