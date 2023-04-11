Family grieving, searching for answers after loved one found dead near Fountain train tracks

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Southern Colorado family is reeling from the loss of their loved one after he was found dead Sunday near the train tracks along Highway 85/87 in Fountain.

Fountain Police (FPD) are investigating 31-year-old Christian Cook's death as a homicide. They've since asked the public for help in identifying a suspect.

The Cook family told KRDO Christian was a son, a brother, a nephew, a father, and a friend.

"Please… please see him as we did and always will, as a human who did not deserve to be executed and left on the side of the highway, abandoned and alone," said Michelle, Christian's mom, in a written statement to KRDO.

The Cook family said they are devastated and have been struggling to make sense of the loss since they first found out on Easter.

"They robbed the world of such a talented kid," said Christian's father, James Cook. "He was my right-hand man. He helped me work on my business. He was the kid that could walk up and fix a problem in ten minutes that a group of old pros of their trade had been scratching their heads about for hours. He was just wonderful."

Christian's funeral is scheduled for April 18. His family is asking the community for help in raising the money to pay for it.

If you'd like to help the Cook family, you can donate through this fundraiser.

Read here for the Cook family's full statement, written by Michelle Cook:

When I asked my Husband what he wanted to share he had so many things he wanted the world to know about Christian. The list was endless and will always be endless as we will find ways to honor his memory and be reminded of him every day.



“Christian was human, just like you and me. He was charismatic. He was passionate and intelligent. They robbed the world of such a talented kid. He was my right hand man. He helped me work my business. He was the kid that could walk up and fix a problem in ten minutes that a group of old pros of their trade had been scratching their heads about for hours. He was just wonderful. “ -Christian’s Father, James Cook.



Christian was our son. He was a man, a person, and a human; he was OUR SON. He was also a Father, a Brother and a dear friend to so many people. Christian had some hardships and struggles throughout his life. We tried to be there for him when we could but nothing could ever prepare us to say goodbye to our child. Not like this. We are devastated. We will be devastated for the rest of our lives. His siblings will be devastated for the rest of their lives. His children will grow up never having the chance to build a relationship with their Dad. He had two brothers who called him their best friend, and a little sister who looked up to him. Please…please see him as we did and always will- as a human who did not deserve to be executed and left on the side of the highway, abandoned and alone. Our hearts are broken by how many people have stated that they drove past and saw a body- for hours people drove by and saw him. No one called till the railroad employee made the report- we would like to thank that railroad employee from the bottom of our hearts for making that call.



ALL of us live our lives everyday thinking “These things will never happen to us.” It’s just some shocking local news.

This time it did happen. It happened to him. It happened to our entire family. - Michelle Cook, Christian's mother

Anyone with information or who may be a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Fountain Police Department Tip Line at (719) 382-6918.