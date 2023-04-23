Former El Paso County Sheriff, Bill Elder, endorses Yemi Mobolade for Colorado Springs Mayor

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Former El Paso County Sheriff, Bill Elder, has endorsed Yemi Mobolade for mayor of Colorado Springs, according to the Mobolade campaign.

The announcement came Sunday morning from the lifelong Republican who was elected as the county’s sheriff in 2014, 2018 and retired in Jan. of this year.

“As the past Sheriff of El Paso County and as someone who served this community for more than 40 years, I wholeheartedly endorse Yemi Mobolade for mayor,” said Elder. “I have worked side by side with Yemi on projects and panels for several years and I know his commitment. I know he will work night and day to support our law enforcement and ensure our families and neighborhoods are kept safe. I fully believe he is the right person to lead the great city of Colorado Springs.”

In response to Elder’s endorsement, Mobolade said:



“It is a great honor to have the endorsement of Sheriff Bill Elder. His leadership in our community is evident through the professionalism of the Sheriff’s Office, as well as the widespread respect he has from other leaders in Colorado Springs and beyond. He is a model for leaders who prioritize collaboration, and who put the common good of our residents and city above partisan politics. I am proud to have such a broad coalition of support for my campaign, including other former elected Republican officials. I will be a strong supporter of our law enforcement, who serve and protect our community to keep our families and neighborhoods safe, and I am grateful for the support from so many public safety officials who are putting their faith in me to tackle the public safety challenges ahead of us."